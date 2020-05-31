PALUMBO, MARILYN J. (MCKENNA)
67, passed away May 27, 2020. She was the wife of James M. Palumbo.
Her funeral and burial will be private. A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date. Visit hillfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 31, 2020.