Marilyn J. (McKenna) Palumbo
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PALUMBO, MARILYN J. (MCKENNA)
67, passed away May 27, 2020. She was the wife of James M. Palumbo.
Her funeral and burial will be private. A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date. Visit hillfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hill Funeral Home - EAST GREENWICH
822 MAIN ST
East Greenwich, RI 02818
(401) 884-9222
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 29, 2020
So sorry for the loss of your wife, your sister, and your daughter. My prayers are with all of Marilyn's family and friends.
Linda Metts
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved