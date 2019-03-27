Home

Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc. - South DeKalb Cha
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy.
Decatur, GA 30034
Wake
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
3:00 PM
Marilyn June Underwood Obituary
Underwood, Marilyn June
Marilyn Underwood
Was called home Wed., Mar. 20, 2019 at the age of 67. She was the daughter of the late Bertha W.Underwood Johnny R.Underwood. Preceded by 7 siblings and 8 children:Victoria, Ramona, Lorenzo, Melody, Kerri, Folashade, Rasheed, Keishona (Underwood); 9 grandchildren and a great grandson all residing in GA and a host of family and friends. Wale 10a-3p Fri. Mar. 29th Funeral Service 3pm Sat. Mar. 30th. Gregory B. Lovett Funeral Home 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy Decatur, GA 30034
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 27, 2019
