Underwood, Marilyn June
Marilyn Underwood
Was called home Wed., Mar. 20, 2019 at the age of 67. She was the daughter of the late Bertha W.Underwood Johnny R.Underwood. Preceded by 7 siblings and 8 children:Victoria, Ramona, Lorenzo, Melody, Kerri, Folashade, Rasheed, Keishona (Underwood); 9 grandchildren and a great grandson all residing in GA and a host of family and friends. Wale 10a-3p Fri. Mar. 29th Funeral Service 3pm Sat. Mar. 30th. Gregory B. Lovett Funeral Home 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy Decatur, GA 30034
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 27, 2019