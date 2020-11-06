FAIR, MARILYN L. (CAMPBELL)
81, of Greenville, died peacefully on November 4, 2020 at the HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph D. Fair. They had been married for 60 years prior to his passing in March. Born in Providence, she was the devoted daughter of the late John and Madeline Campbell.
Marilyn was an executive secretary for the president of Fatima Hospital and administrative assistant at Bryant University for both the Student Activities Department and Faculty Staff for 27 years before retiring. She was a faithful parishioner of St. Philip Church and former member of the Parish Council and Religious Education Teacher.
Marilyn is survived by her son, John Fair and his wife Susan Fair, her daughter, Julie Zibelli and her husband Vincent and three grandchildren Kiley, Chad and Aidan Fair. She was the mother of the late James Fair. Marilyn was the loving sister of Beverly Magrath, Madelyn White and the late Carolyn Carlton and Margery Dwyer. She was also an aunt to many nieces and nephews to whom she adored.
Marilyn was the ultimate mother and family matriarch who cherished spending time with her grandchildren. Marilyn also loved spending time with her sisters, where laugher filled the room during their time together. She relished her Friday night dinners at Twin Oaks with Joe, Sunday family breakfasts after church, and enjoyed residing in Naples and West Palm Beach, Florida during the winter months. She cherished her time in their sunroom with her crossword puzzles and chilled glass of wine. Marilyn was dedicated to her faith, family and friends and will be remembered always.
The family would like to thank the staff at Smithfield Woods, Rhode Island Hospital and HopeHealth Hospice & Palliative Care for their wonderful and compassionate care.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 9:30 am at St. Philip Church, 622 Putnam Pike, Greenville. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to HopeHealth Hospice & Palliative Care in her memory. www.robbinsfuneralhome.com