LINDSTROM, MARILYN L. (OCHS)
age 94, passed away peacefully and was surrounded by the dedicated and loving staff at Scalabrini Villa in North Kingstown on April 30, 2020. Born in Providence, RI, she was the daughter of Roy and Mabel (Nelson) Ochs. She was the beloved wife of Robert L. Lindstrom for 74 years.
Marilyn graduated from Aldrich High School Class of 1943. Employed by RI-Fitting in Warwick, she worked as a secretary until her retirement in 1987. A faithful servant of God, Marilyn was a member of Luther Church of the Good Shepard in Kingston, RI where she served on the Altar Guild. She and Bob previously belonged to Bethany Lutheran Church in Cranston for 43 years. Marilyn was an active member of Star Lodge Order of Vasa, R.I. Girl Scout Council, and R.I. Home Builders Auxiliary. A talented knitter, she was a long-time knitter for Lutheran World Relief at Good Shepard.
Aside from her husband, she is survived by two daughters: Diane L. Vezina of Mountain View, WY and Nancy E. Kenyon of Wakefield, RI; 6 granddaughters; and 13 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sister: Shirley Chaffee.
Her funeral service will be private at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home with burial at RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. A celebration of her life for her friends and family will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Marilyn's memory may be sent to Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd Memorial Fund, 383 Old North Road, Kingston, RI 02881. Condolences and memories may be left at carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 4, 2020