Mora , Marilyn
Obituary for Marilyn Hall Mora
Marilyn Hall Mora, 88, was the daughter of Claire (Greene) Hall and John J Hall from Providence, Rhode Island. Marilyn was married to Dr. George Mora, who predeceased her in 2006. Marilyn leaves beloved daughter Beth Mora and her spouse Susan Kandarian of Brookline MA, and her daughter, Kate Roberts and her two children, Jack and Samuel Roberts, of Manchester by the Sea, MA. Marilyn had a son, John, who predeceased her in 2003.
Marilyn received an undergraduate degree from Regis College and a masters in Social Degree from Fordham University. Marilyn was employed as a family therapist at St. Francis Hospital in Poughkeepsie, NY and at South Shore Mental Health Center in Wakefield, RI. Marilyn was an avid bridge player, rising to become a Life Master in Bridge during her retirement.
In lieu of flowers please leave a donation to in her memory. Details regarding a future memorial service may be listed on the website of Avery-Storti Funeral Home in Wakefield, RI.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 28, 2020