HAMILTON, MARILYN T. (McNULTY)
84, of Wakefield, passed away peacefully Tuesday at home, surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Charles "Jack" Hamilton, Jr; mother of Theresa Jorsz of Groton, CT, Beth-Ann Asplund of St. Petersburg, FL, Cynthia Allen of West Warwick, and Kathryn Fernandez of Wakefield.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am Monday at Christ the King Church, 180 Old North Road, Kingston. Visiting hours are at the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia Street, Wakefield, Sunday, 3-6 pm. For full obitury and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com
