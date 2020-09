HAMILTON, MARILYN T. (McNULTY)84, of Wakefield, passed away peacefully Tuesday at home, surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Charles "Jack" Hamilton, Jr; mother of Theresa Jorsz of Groton, CT, Beth-Ann Asplund of St. Petersburg, FL, Cynthia Allen of West Warwick, and Kathryn Fernandez of Wakefield.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am Monday at Christ the King Church, 180 Old North Road, Kingston. Visiting hours are at the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia Street, Wakefield, Sunday, 3-6 pm. For full obitury and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com