CASINELLI, JR., RPh, MARIO
92, of Cranston, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at RI Hospital in Providence surrounded by family. He was the beloved husband of Veronica (Athas) Casinelli. Born in Providence, Mario was a son of the late Mario Casinelli, Sr. and Marie "Bambina" (Carpetola) Casinelli.
Besides his wife, Mario is survived by his loving children, Brigadier General (RET) Paul E. Casinelli and his wife Susan of Westerly, and Karen M. Pasquazzi and her husband David A. of Cranston. Mario was the cherished grandfather of Marc Pasquazzi and his wife Catharina; 1LT (RET) Adam Casinelli, CPT Domenic Casinelli, and Liesl Casinelli. He was a dear brother of Loretta Paesano, and the late Joseph and Frank Casinelli.
Mario was a U.S.Army veteran, having served during WWII. Using the GI Bill, he attended the RI College of Pharmacy and Allied Sciences, and became co-owner of Oaklawn Pharmacy in Cranston. He continued to practice Pharmacy until he retired at age 90.
During that time, he tirelessly devoted himself to the Pharmacy community, his local community, his church, and his family. He spent countless hours in educating the community on topics such as poison prevention, the dangers of smoking, drug addiction, and sexually transmitted diseases, the latter involving a national billboard campaign.
Mario was also active in his church, the Immaculate Conception in Cranston, being a member of the St Joseph's Guild, the organizer of the yearly blood drive, and a lecturn. After selling the Oaklawn Pharmacy, he became CVS's representative at the Cranston Senior Center educating its patrons in the proper use of their medicines, in diabetes control, and in blood pressure control. In that post he also mentored dozens of pharmacy students in the role of the community pharmacist.
Mario held a number of responsible positions in the pharmaceutical community of RI and the Nation. In RI he was the president of the RI Pharmaceutical Association, and for twelve years was the Chief of the Board of Pharmacy. He has been a mentor to literally hundreds of Pharmacists, past and present. In essence, he is the "Father of Pharmacy" in RI. He was the first New Englander to serve on Pfizer's Board of Consulting Pharmacists, and he was appointed by the National Board of Retail Druggists to its Special Committee on Venereal Disease.
Mario's many awards, both National and local, include, but are not limited to the Daniel B Smith Award (National Man of the Year),The RI Pharmaceutical Association Man of the year, the Women's Youth League of RI Man of the Year, the AH Robbins Bowl of Hygeia Award, the RI Pharmaceutical Association Outstanding Service Award, The National Association Board Of Pharmacy Honorary Chairman Award, the URI Distinguished Achievement Award College of Pharmacy, and the first-ever awarded RI Pharmacists Association Lifetime Achievement Award for his sustained contributions to the profession of Pharmacy and to the RI Pharmacists Association.
In spite of all his activities in the community, Mario placed a premium on his time with his family, guiding his children by example and with love. He was a dedicated, loving, and faithful husband.
Flowers are welcome, but Mario's wish is that in lieu of flowers, donations would be made (in his memory) to the RI Pharmacy Foundation, RI Pharmacists Association, 1643 Warwick Ave PMB 113, Warwick RI 02889.
Relatives and friends are invited to join Mario's funeral procession on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston, then onto Immaculate Conception Church, Oaklawn Avenue, Cranston for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Visiting hours are on Monday from 6:00-9:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial, with Military Honors, will take place in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visit NardolilloFH.com
for online condolences.