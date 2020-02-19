|
IORFIDA, MARIO D.
68, passed away February 17, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Clare (Panzitta) Iorfida for more than 49 years. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Joseph and Lucy Iorfida.
He was the loving father of Mario D. Iorfida and his wife Cheryl, Derek R. Iorfida and his wife Stephanie, and Mark A. Iorfida and his wife Ashley; grandfather of Jenna, Domenic, Adriana, Mark Jr, and Ariana; predeceased by his brother Thomas.
Mario the plumber as he was so fondly known by his friends and business associates founded MDI Enterprises in 1981 as a single proprietor and remained in business for the next 39 years. Mario's passion for life showed in how he treated each interaction. His sense of humor was always on display whether he was at the gym, working, enjoying coffee with his friends, or just spending time with his family.
Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, on Thursday at 10:00 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am in Holy Apostles Church, 800 Pippin Orchard Rd., Cranston. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS will be held on THURSDAY MORNING from 9:00 – 10:00 am.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lifespan Cancer and Research Center 593 Eddy Street Providence, RI 02903. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 19, 2020