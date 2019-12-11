|
|
MARCACCIO, MARIO J.
88, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on December 9, 2019. He was the husband of his high school sweetheart, the late Olga (Aceto) Marcaccio. Mario and Olga shared their life together for over 60 years. Born in Providence he was the son of the late Vito and Margaret (Famiglietti) Marcaccio. Mario served his country during the Korean Conflict; he received the Bronze Service Star, and a Purple Heart Medal. He worked as a Chief Cartographer for the State of Rhode Island Department of Transportation for 48 Years prior to his retirement. His life revolved around his loving family. He cherished the time spent with them.
He is survived by his loving children, Marie Marcaccio and her boyfriend Dana Carlow, Debra Ragosta and her husband Paul, Mario Marcaccio Jr. and his wife Monika, David Marcaccio and his wife Melanie, Richard Marcaccio and his wife Kristine.
He was the adoring grandfather of Sara, Stefanie, Katherine, Andrew, David Jr., Diana, Dante, Adriana, and great grandfather of Ryder. He was the brother of Rocco, and Arthur Marcaccio, and the late Vincent, Bernard, and Vito Marcaccio, Sue Cimini, Margaret Radloff, Anna DiCecco, and Clara Marianetti.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday December 13, 2019 in St. Phillips Church, 622 Putnam Pike, Greenville at 11 A.M. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to a would be appreciated.
Funeral Arrangements entrusted to the A.A. Mariani and Son Funeral Home.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 11, 2019