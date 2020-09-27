1/1
Mario M. Zotti
ZOTTI, MARIO M.
64, of Maribeth Dr., Johnston, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Philip Hulitar Hospice Inpatient Center in Providence. Born in Beaufort, SC, he was the cherished and devoted son of Mary Jane (DiStefano) Zotti of Johnston and the late Richard M. Zotti; dear brother of Denise M. DiPippo and her husband Pasquale of Cranston; and loving uncle of Pasquale G. DiPippo, Jr.
Mario graduated from Johnston High School and attended Florida State University. He was the owner of Z & Z Siding Company and former owner of M & M Mechanical, LLC. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan, enjoyed playing pool with his friends and lived life to the fullest.
His Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, September 30th at 10 a.m. in St. Thomas Church, 65 Fruit Hill Ave., Providence (social distancing & masks required), followed by burial at St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston.
Visiting hours are Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.

Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Visitation
06:00 - 09:00 PM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
SEP
30
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Thomas Church
Memories & Condolences
9 entries
September 26, 2020
Many years ago I met you playing pool, little did I know 17 years later we would still be playing pool together and you would be a dear friend to me. Thanks for the great memories Mario. You are truly one of a kind. You will be missed by all.

Robert Spagnoli
Friend
September 25, 2020
Mario, you made me smile every time I saw you in the short time I was blessed to know you. Rest In Peace my friend ❤
Regina Salvati
September 25, 2020
We will miss cousin Mario very much.
dino and alicia iacobo
Family
September 24, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Jeanne
Friend
September 24, 2020
Rest in peace my condolences to his family and friends.
Matthew Chase
Friend
September 24, 2020
Deepest sympathy michael almonte and family
Michael Almonte
Friend
September 24, 2020
Hands down. Mario, the most generous guy I ever met. Always there for his friends. A heart of gold. We toast you.
Love, Amy & Penny
Amy
Friend
September 24, 2020
My deepest condolences Denise , Pat , Mario was a great guy , we had so much fun back in the day . Rest in peace my friend
David Martino
Friend
September 23, 2020
Remembering the good times we had growing up. Mario was a free spirit respectful and truly a nice guy.
Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this sad time. Rest In Peace Mario.
Doreen Montella ✝
Doreen Montella
Friend
