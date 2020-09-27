ZOTTI, MARIO M.
64, of Maribeth Dr., Johnston, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Philip Hulitar Hospice Inpatient Center in Providence. Born in Beaufort, SC, he was the cherished and devoted son of Mary Jane (DiStefano) Zotti of Johnston and the late Richard M. Zotti; dear brother of Denise M. DiPippo and her husband Pasquale of Cranston; and loving uncle of Pasquale G. DiPippo, Jr.
Mario graduated from Johnston High School and attended Florida State University. He was the owner of Z & Z Siding Company and former owner of M & M Mechanical, LLC. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan, enjoyed playing pool with his friends and lived life to the fullest.
His Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, September 30th at 10 a.m. in St. Thomas Church, 65 Fruit Hill Ave., Providence (social distancing & masks required), followed by burial at St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston.
Visiting hours are Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston. Visit NardolilloFH.com
for online condolences.