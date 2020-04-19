|
MEROLLI, MARIO
97, of Providence, formerly of Johnston, passed away Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of the late Viola (Pesare) Merolli. Born in Ceprano, PR Frosinone, Italy. He was the son of the late Antonio and Teresa (Franchi) Merolli.
Mario was a humble, caring man, strong in his faith, who was always driven by some new project to work on. A determined man who had little tolerance for self-pity, always striving for the best; of himself and his loved ones. He had a special way of making one realize nothing is impossible if only you believe in yourself. Be strong and don't ever give up.
Prior to immigrating to the US in October 1956, he played a primary role in the construction, implementation and operation of the first paper manufacturing company in Ceprano, where he was born.
Upon his arrival to the US he worked for several manufacturing companies prior to beginning his new adventure.
His love of photography inspired his new project. In 1963 he traveled to the White House in Washington DC while pursuing the required patent for his photo development machine. His design allowed the machine to develop hundreds of photos per hour. It was quite an accomplishment for 1963. During that trip he met Senator John O. Pastore and was given the opportunity to have a seat in the Oval Office. He told the story with such pride. He successfully received his patent in 1969.
In the early 1970's he reached his final goal of assisting fellow immigrants with various financial assistance programs and applications for pensions from Italy. In conjunction with the Italian Government, he opened and was Director of Centro Informativo Italiano (Italian Information Center). He was always looking for ways to help people in need. His work was always gratis. He continued his work, even from home until just two years ago.
He was devoted to his wife Viola, married for over 40 years. Watching and doting over her until the day she passed, just 8 months ago.
He is survived by his loving daughter Marie Longo and her husband Joseph Jr with whom he made his home, his step-children Lucia Conti and her husband Erasmo, Cosimo Maiorano and his wife Cathy and Emilio Maiorano and his wife Connie; and was the brother of the late Marcello Merolli.
His funeral and burial were private.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 19, 2020