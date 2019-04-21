Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maceroni Funeral Home
1381 Smith St
North Providence, RI 02911
(401) 353-2400
Resources
More Obituaries for Mario Tami
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mario Tami M.D., F.A.C.P.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mario Tami M.D., F.A.C.P. Obituary
TAMI, MARIO, M.D., F.A.C.P.
90, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 15, 2019 after a long and wonderful life. He was the husband of the late Ella (Holmes) Tami. Mario was born in Gaeta, Italy, to Merchant Marine Captain Tullio and Carmen (Mitrano) Tami.
Mario graduated from the University of Genoa, Summa Cum Laude, before immigrating to the U.S. in the 1950's. A kind and patient man, his patients respected him immensely. He was a dedicated physician and patient advocate. He became the Chief of Medicine at Fogarty memorial Hospital from 1966 – 1978, where Mario was instrumental in organizing the I.C.U. He was also affiliated with Roger Williams Hospital, and had his private practice in Providence and North Smithfield. Mario was well respected in Rhode Island. He was always interested in travel, the fine arts, and science. After his retirement, he spent time on his computer everyday, sharing his knowledge with many people.
He leaves behind his daughters, (Elizabeth) Kay Tami, (Patricia) Ann Cahir, and her children, Ian and Dylan Cahir. He also leaves his older brother, Livio Tami and his family. He was predeceased by his son, Paul. He will be greatly missed by many.
All arrangements were respectfully private. If you like, please make a donation in Mario's name to . maceroni.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Maceroni Funeral Home
Download Now