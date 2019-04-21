|
|
TAMI, MARIO, M.D., F.A.C.P.
90, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 15, 2019 after a long and wonderful life. He was the husband of the late Ella (Holmes) Tami. Mario was born in Gaeta, Italy, to Merchant Marine Captain Tullio and Carmen (Mitrano) Tami.
Mario graduated from the University of Genoa, Summa Cum Laude, before immigrating to the U.S. in the 1950's. A kind and patient man, his patients respected him immensely. He was a dedicated physician and patient advocate. He became the Chief of Medicine at Fogarty memorial Hospital from 1966 – 1978, where Mario was instrumental in organizing the I.C.U. He was also affiliated with Roger Williams Hospital, and had his private practice in Providence and North Smithfield. Mario was well respected in Rhode Island. He was always interested in travel, the fine arts, and science. After his retirement, he spent time on his computer everyday, sharing his knowledge with many people.
He leaves behind his daughters, (Elizabeth) Kay Tami, (Patricia) Ann Cahir, and her children, Ian and Dylan Cahir. He also leaves his older brother, Livio Tami and his family. He was predeceased by his son, Paul. He will be greatly missed by many.
All arrangements were respectfully private. If you like, please make a donation in Mario's name to . maceroni.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 21, 2019