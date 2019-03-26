|
|
MARTONE, MARIO V.,
96, of Providence and Narragansett, passed away March 24, 2019.
He was the beloved husband of Rose (Fiorito) Martone; proud father of Robert (Melissa), Louis (Linda), and Kenneth (Cathy); cherished grandfather of Mario, Kenneth, Jason, Cory, Marco and Samantha, and great-grandfather of 6. He is predeceased by his parents Antonio and Maria (Fargnoli) Martone, his brother Luigi, and sister Maria Martone. In May, Mario would have been celebrating his 75th wedding anniversary with Rose.
Mario was co-founder of the original Triangle Service on Federal Hill, established in 1945, and later became the President of Mario's Triangle Service Center and Towing. He was an avid hockey fan, a member of the RI Reds Heritage Society, a past-president of the San Biagio Society, and a U.S. Army veteran of WWII.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, 4-7 p.m. with funeral services Wednesday at 10 a.m. from the PONTARELLLI-MARINO Home, 971 Branch Avenue, Providence. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. in St. Anthony Church, 1413 Mineral Spring Avenue, North Providence, followed by burial with Military Honors in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Edward Food & Wellness Center, 1001 Branch Avenue, Providence, RI 02904.
pontarellimarinofunerals.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 26, 2019