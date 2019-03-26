Home

Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
971 Branch Ave
Providence, RI 02904
(401) 331-7390
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
971 Branch Ave
Providence, RI 02904
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
971 Branch Ave
Providence, RI 02904
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anthony Church
1413 Mineral Spring Avenue
North Providence, RI
Burial
Following Services
St. Ann Cemetery
Cranston, RI
MARTONE, MARIO V.,
96, of Providence and Narragansett, passed away March 24, 2019.
He was the beloved husband of Rose (Fiorito) Martone; proud father of Robert (Melissa), Louis (Linda), and Kenneth (Cathy); cherished grandfather of Mario, Kenneth, Jason, Cory, Marco and Samantha, and great-grandfather of 6. He is predeceased by his parents Antonio and Maria (Fargnoli) Martone, his brother Luigi, and sister Maria Martone. In May, Mario would have been celebrating his 75th wedding anniversary with Rose.
Mario was co-founder of the original Triangle Service on Federal Hill, established in 1945, and later became the President of Mario's Triangle Service Center and Towing. He was an avid hockey fan, a member of the RI Reds Heritage Society, a past-president of the San Biagio Society, and a U.S. Army veteran of WWII.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, 4-7 p.m. with funeral services Wednesday at 10 a.m. from the PONTARELLLI-MARINO Home, 971 Branch Avenue, Providence. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. in St. Anthony Church, 1413 Mineral Spring Avenue, North Providence, followed by burial with Military Honors in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Edward Food & Wellness Center, 1001 Branch Avenue, Providence, RI 02904.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 26, 2019
