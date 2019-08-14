The Providence Journal Obituaries
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ann's Cemetery
Cranston, RI
View Map
MESSA, MARIO W.
28, of Marietta, GA previously of Cranston, passed away suddenly on Friday, August 9, 2019. He was born in Providence, a beloved son of Brenda (Bertoldi) Messa and the late Steven Messa. Mario grew up in Cranston and graduated from Cranston High School West Class of 2009. Mario loved, and worked in the automotive industry.
Besides his mother he is survived by his loving siblings Melissa O'Keefe and her husband Patrick of Cranston, Steven J. Messa and his wife Rochelle of Cranston, his cherished nephews Patrick, James and Steven and his devoted grandparents Anthony and Elaine Bertoldi of Cranston. He also leaves behind many loving uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.
Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory 1278 Park Ave., Cranston on Friday at 10 am followed by a Graveside Service at 11 am in St. Ann's Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS will be held on Thursday 4-7 pm. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to : , 1 State Street, Suite 200, Providence, RI 02908.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 14, 2019
