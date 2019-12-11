|
McGRATH, MARION A. (DONNELLY)
86, of Cranston, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019, surrounded by her cherished family at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Center. She was the loving wife of Edward A. McGrath and recently celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary. Marion was born in New York City, a daughter of the late Francis and Phoebe (Tillinghast) Donnelly, and lived in Cranston and South Kingstown.
Marion had boundless energy and pursued many passions throughout her life. As a community advocate, she believed in preserving the quality of life in her community and was instrumental in forming and leading the Edgewood Association. She also served on the Board of Directors for Cranston General Hospital. As the founder and Director of Carriage House Day Care Ltd. she touched the lives of generations of families and countless children.
Marion fervently believed all lives were precious, deserving of love and compassion. Resolute in her beliefs, she never let anyone in need be hungry, cold or unloved and quietly found ways to help anyone in need. Her greatest passion in life was her beloved husband Ed and her family. Marion formed a unique and individual bond with each of her children and their spouses, however it was her grandchildren who brought her endless joy. She nurtured and encouraged them in all their pursuits and reveled in their successes. Always describing them as amazing and incredible people. It was a pleasure to watch her with them.
In addition to her husband she is survived by her two sons, Edward A. McGrath (Ret. Captain Cranston P.D.) his wife Lynn and their children, Christine and Edward, Stephen C. McGrath (Ret. Colonel Cranston P.D.) his wife Wendy and their sons, Stephen and Andrew; her two daughters, Tammy Donohue and her husband Michael and Marianne DePerry and her husband Paul and their daughter Phoebe.
She was the sister of the late Francis Donnelly, Bernard Donnelly, Carolyn Maroney and Edith Manera.
Her funeral will be held on Friday, December 13, at 8:45 a.m. from the Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home, 1328 Warwick Avenue Warwick, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Paul Church, One St. Paul Place, Cranston. Visiting hours will be on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. www.barrettandcotter.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 11, 2019