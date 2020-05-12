Home

Hill Funeral Home - EAST GREENWICH
822 MAIN ST
East Greenwich, RI 02818
(401) 884-9222
For more information about
Marion Cheli
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Marion C. Cheli

Marion C. Cheli Obituary
CHELI, MARION C.
79, passed away May 2, 2020. Born in Providence she was a daughter of the late Carlo and Josephine (DiBiasio) Savone.
Marion was a helper and always there to assist a friend in need. Her treasured moments were ones spent with her family, whom she loved dearly. Marion was a great Italian cook. She especially enjoyed cooking for her children and grandchildren. She loved to eat good food as much as cooking it.
Marion made the best of things, the best she could and kept going even during the hardest of times.
She'll be remembered for her agelessness and ever youthful ambiance. She'll be deeply missed.
She is survived by three children Steven Cheli, Lori Ann Zalavowski and Alfred Cheli, five grandchildren, two great grandchildren and three siblings Carol Jancef, Barbara Pitocco and Daniel Savone.
A memorial service for Marion will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 12, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -