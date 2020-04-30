|
|
DER VARTANIAN, MARION "MARY" (NORIGIAN)
89 of Cranston, passed away peacefully on April 28, three days before her 90th birthday. She was the wife of the late Harry C. Der Vartanian.
Born in Providence, RI, she was the daughter of the late Satenig and Bedros ("Peter") Norigian. She was the sister of Zaven Norigian (Rosie) and Gerald Norigian (Lillian) and the sister-in-law of Dolores Norigian. She was also the sister of the late Deacon Avedis Edward and R. Carol Norigian.
Mary worked several years for her family's business, the former Broad Street Cleaners in Providence, before retiring and dedicating her time in the service of her church and community.
She loved to be active and as such was a devoted member of St. Sahag and St. Mesrob Armenian Church, where she served as Chairperson of the Choir, numerous committees including the Bazaar Committee, Picnic Committee, Hokejash Committee, and other festival committees. A milestone for Mary was serving on the Pontifical Committee for the visitation of His Holiness Karekin I to Providence. She also served on the Cultural Committee since its inception and as the Chairperson of the Women's Guild for several years. Notably, Mary was Chairperson when that Committee won the award for Best Chapter in the Eastern Diocese. Additionally, she served on the Fashion Show, a role she was perfectly suited for as Mary was a stylish and elegant woman, always impeccably dressed. Finally, Mary served on the Strawberry Festival Committees for the Women's Guild. And for sixty years, she was a member of the Daughters of Vartan.
Mary's dearest and most rewarding project was her important work associated with her church's Social Services Committee which was devoted to helping immigrant families from Baku adjust to life in our community by helping to find them shelter, food, jobs and whatever else they needed to assimilate. As part of the committee she also visited elderly Armenians in nursing homes once a month. This work best exemplified and showcased Mary's greatest talent –which wasn't a talent at all. It was her genuine love for people and her mission to make everyone feel special. This warmth and affection came from a place deep inside her. Her perpetual smile would light up every room and her extraordinary compassion was always available for whoever was in need.
She was a communicant of St. Sahag and St. Mesrob Armenian Church in Providence and St. David's Armenian Church in Boca Raton, Florida.
Family and friends meant everything to Mary and the void will be incalculable. Mary leaves her two loving children, Lisa Lombardo and her husband Anthony of Cranston, and H. Chris Der Vartanian of North Kingstown. She also leaves one devoted grandchild, the apple of her eye, Alexandra Marion ("Ali") Lombardo as well as several loving nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the St. Sahag & Mesrob Armenian Church Cultural Committee, 70 Jefferson St., Providence, RI 02908.
Her funeral and burial will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 30, 2020