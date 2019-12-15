|
Dowd, Marion
Marion was born at home on a farm in Cranston 88 years ago. She is survived by her husband Francis Dowd (Ret. Captain PPD). Marion graduated from Rhode Island Community College. She worked as an oncology nurse at Roger Williams Medical Center for 27 years. She leaves a son Dr. Michael F. Dowd and his wife Dr. Eleanne Dowd and a grand daughter Michaela of New Hampshire. She also leaves a sister Ann Fox of Smithfield. She was predeceased by her son Kevin Dowd, and eight of her siblings. Marion succumbed after a decades long battle with MDS.
Marion was an adventurous soul, who enjoyed kayaking, boating, and beaching. She loved time with family and friends, and loved to cook ethnic dishes.
Her funeral will begin on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 8:45 am from the Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home 142 Centerville Road (Rt. 117) Warwick. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in Immaculate Conception Church, 237 Garden Hills Drive, Cranston. Burial will follow in Saint Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Immaculate Conception Church, 237 Garden Hills Drive, Cranston, RI 02920 in Marion's memory would be appreciated. For online condolences, visit www.boyleandsonfuneralhome.com
