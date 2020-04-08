Home

Marion F. (Bennett) Andrews Obituary
ANDREWS, MARION F. (BENNETT)
of Lincoln, died Monday, April 6, 2020, four days shy of her 98th birthday, at Linn Health Center, East Providence. She was the beloved wife of the late Saylesville Fire Chief Earl R. Andrews, Sr.
Born in Central Falls, a daughter of the late Edward Bennett and Beatrice (Thurber) Bennett Thurber, she had been a lifelong resident of Lincoln.
Mrs. Andrews worked as a department manager for Sears & Roebuck, Providence, for twenty-eight years, retiring in 1984. She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church, Lincoln.
She is survived by two sons, Earl R. "Buddy" Andrews, Jr., and his wife Ruth, of Lincoln, and Albion Fire Chief Richard A. Andrews, and his wife Paula, of Lincoln; her daughter-in-law, Linda C. Andrews of Lincoln; six grandchildren; and thirteen great grandchildren. She was the mother of the late Bruce E. Andrews, and the sister of the late Emma Asquith.
A public memorial service will take place at a later date. Private burial will be in Moshassuck Cemetery, Central Falls. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to the Wesley United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, 55 Woodland Street, Lincoln, R.I. 02865 would be appreciated. For online guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 8, 2020
