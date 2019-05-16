|
|
FERREIRA, MARION
96, of Jamestown, formerly of East Providence, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was the loving husband of the late Gertrude (Perry) Ferreira for 70 years.
Mr. Ferreira was the father of Trudy Peck and her late husband Thomas of Coventry, Dennis Ferreira (Debra) of Wakefield, and Beverly Dourado (John) of Jamestown, and the late Robert "Bobby" Ferreira.
His funeral will be Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 9 am from the FAGAN-QUINN Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Rd., North Kingstown with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am in St. Bernard Church, 275 Tower Hill Rd., North Kingstown. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Providence. Visiting hours, Friday 4-8 pm. Full obituary and condolences, visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal from May 16 to May 17, 2019