SHERMAN, Marion G. (Giorgianni)
76, formerly of Johnston, passed away surrounded by her loving family Tuesday May 7, 2019 at Rhode Island Hospital, Providence. She was the beloved wife of Fred H. Sherman.
Born in Providence, she was the daughter of Joseph Giorgianni and Olive (May) Giorgianni.
Marion was a devoted homemaker. Her home was not a house, she filled every room with her love.
She was an avid bowler at Lang's and could often be found playing cards or knitting.
In addition to her husband, she leaves her sons, Todd Sherman and his wife Stephanie Sherman, Marc Sherman and his wife Erin Sherman. Her brothers Tony and Joseph Giorgianni, and her sister Judy Deal. She also leaves her grandchildren, Sophia, Adam, Maxwell, Emerson, Stephen, and Kennedy.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate Marion's life to be held with visiting hours on Thursday May 9, 2019 from 4 to 7 PM and continue on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 9 to 10 AM in the Hoey–Arpin–Williams–King Funeral Home, 168 Academy Avenue Providence RI 02908. Burial will follow in the Highland Memorial Park, Johnston.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to any local animal shelter.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 9, 2019