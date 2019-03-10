|
|
Gilbert, Marion
Marion Gilbert, 89, formerly of Lincoln, passed away on February 11 at her daughter's home in Narragansett. She was the adored mother of Alicia Gilbert of Lincoln and Narragansett, Angela Gilbert Weber of San Francisco and Narragansett, and Jeffrey D. Gilbert and his wife Miki of Tokyo, Japan. She was predeceased by her son James F. Gilbert Jr. of Kuwait. To read a captivating description of Marion's life, see Feb 11 obituaries at averystortifuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 10, 2019