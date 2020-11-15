GOLDSMITH, Marion Jagolinzer

Leader in RI Child Care Programs and Early Childhood Education

Marion Jagolinzer Goldsmith, 98, died peacefully on Friday, November 13 at Hope Health Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence. Marion was born on June 30, 1922 in Providence.

Marion is survived by her much loved family, daughter Barbara Goldsmith of Warwick and Washington, DC, her son David of Harmony, RI and his wife Roberta, granddaughters Caitlin Taub of Washington, DC, Breanna Goldsmith of Providence, and her sister Lois Fain, class of Brown 1949. She was predeceased in 2000 by her beloved husband James Goldsmith, a businessman and leader in the insurance industry and in 1997 by her precious daughter Dorothy Goldsmith Jansma, for whom Camp Dotty at Hasbro Children's Hospital is named.

She earned her bachelor's degree from Brown University in 1943 and a Master of Science in Child Development and Family Relations from the University of Rhode Island in 1971. She was an innovator in child care programs in the State of Rhode Island.

Marion served in the State House under then-Governor John H. Chafee and created standards for home-based child care and was also instrumental for upgrading licensing for all RI day care centers. Her honors include a Proclamation by the State of Rhode Island Permanent Advisory Commission on Women for service to women in RI. Other honors were the RI Association for Home Day Care for outstanding concern and leadership, and the Citizen of the Year Award from the South Providence Tutorial Program, which she founded.

Marion was founder, President and honorary Board member of the Mount Hope Day Care Center. She headed Project ENABLE (Education and Neighborhood Action for Better Living Environment) of the Urban League of Rhode Island. She was an adjunct professor and instructor in the psychology and sociology departments respectively at Rhode Island College. Among her many accomplishments was creation of a Family Day Care Education Program, including a 10-part TV series (Family Day Care and You) produced locally by WPRI and subsequently used throughout the US and Canada.

She served on numerous RI Department of Education Commissions and was a frequent lecturer and conference panelist on early childhood education and day care. At one point (in the early 1980s), she served as consultant to a Day Care Workers Project in Beijing, China. She was a member of many professional organizations including National Council on Family Relations, New England Association for Family Day Care (Founder and President), RI Association for Home Day Care (Founder), RI Association for Children's Rights, National Association for Mental Health and more.

She served as President of the Brown University Class of 1943 at their 50th reunion in 1993 and again, as President at the 75th class reunion in 2018.

In memory of her beloved daughter Dorothy, she with her husband, sister and extended family, founded at Hasbro Children's Hospital a summer day camp under the auspices of The Tomorrow Fund for young 4-7 year old cancer patients. It is named Camp Dotty, and 2019 marked its 21st year.

Among Marion's many community service accomplishments in RI, as well as in Sarasota, FL where she lived for nearly 20 years before relocating back to RI in 2015, she was President of the RI Chapter of the National Council of Jewish Women and later served as President of the Sarasota-Manatee Section. She was awarded the prestigious Hannah Solomon award in 2008. She had many loving and treasured friends in Sarasota.

The annual Dorothy and Dr. Carl Jagolinzer Commencement Recital and Concert of Brown University's Music Department was established in 1981 with her sister. Lois Fain, in memory of their parents, and continuing in perpetuity. She served on the Board of the Brown Alumni Club, the Board of the Brandeis University National Women's Committee, and was involved in Volunteers in Action, Volunteers in Rhode Island Schools, Rhode Island Congress of Parents and Teachers and many other organizations. She and her husband, a prominent RI businessman, were active in the many efforts to bridge interdenominational and interracial differences.

Her family celebrates her amazing life which was filled with love and caring as well as creativity, beauty and innovation. Marion's outgoing and warm personality lit up a room. Always perfectly coifed and fashionably dressed, looking beautiful was part of Marion, but it was her inner beauty -- especially her caring heart – that made her a standout. Handwritten notes in her inimitable turquoise ink and cards to commemorate all kinds of occasions, small gifts sent when others would only think of doing so but not follow through, are examples of her thoughtfulness. Her truest values were present in a keen appreciation of her parents, her marriage and her friendships. In her later years, she took to writing stories about her mother, her father, shared family times and more. She created this treasure trove in a small book full of memories and family history for her children and grandchildren.

Marion and family are deeply appreciative for the many friendships, including the late John Crowley, and caring while living at The Village at Waterman Lake in Greenville, RI and more recently at Atria Lincoln Place. The caring staff at Hope Health Hulitar Hospice Center is also gratefully acknowledged.

Marion loved to entertain and would especially like to bring heterogeneous groups together in her home. She was a wonderful cook, famous in her day for her apricot whip pie and chicken paprikash. She loved the symbolism of the butterfly – its metamorphosis and its freedom to fly away. Marion hoped people would not mourn her passing but rather celebrate her life and be inspired to live their life to its fullest.

A private family service at graveside is planned, to be followed by a celebration of Marion's life at a later date.

Contributions in Marion's memory may be made to Camp Dotty, c/o The Tomorrow Fund, Rhode island Hopsital Campus, 593 Eddy Street, Providence, RI 02903 or to the Brown University Music Department, Att: Dorothy and Carl Jagolinzer Memorial Concert, P.O. Box 1924, 1 Young Orchard Avenue, Providence, RI 02912.



