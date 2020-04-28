|
CICCHELLI, MARION L. (Melillo)
90, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020. She was the wife of the late Carl S. Cicchelli. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Esther Melillo. Mrs. Cicchelli was the loving mother of Diane M. Barry, Joann G. Fuoco and Sandra A. Corry. She was the sister of George and William Melillo and the late Doris Glynn, Joseph and Robert Melillo. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandsons. Her funeral and burial will be private.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 28, 2020