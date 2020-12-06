SYKES, MARION L. (WILCOX)
91, a lifelong resident of Coventry, passed at the Riverview Healthcare Community on Sunday, November 29, 2020. She was the wife of the late George E. Sykes Jr. and a daughter of the late Ernest M. Wilcox Sr. and Ruth (Greene) Wilcox.
Marion was employed as a receptionist at the Western Coventry Elementary School and the Administration office in the Coventry School System for over 30 years before retiring. Marion enjoyed spending time with her family, travelling and being active in the Community that she so much loved.
She was the mother of Gregory M. Sykes and his wife Helene of Coventry and the late Jonathan D. Sykes.
Marion was the grandmother of Jason A. Sykes, Jonathan D. Sykes II and his wife Michelle, and the late Ada-Lee Sykes. She was the great-grandmother of Parker and Abigail. Marion was the sister of the late Annabel Miller, Patricia Castaldi, Ernest M. Wilcox Jr., Richard Wilcox and Brian Wilcox. Marion is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces & nephews.
Due to the Pandemic, there will be no services at this time. Arrangements by the Iannotti Funeral Home at MAPLE ROOT, Coventry. Memorial donations to Go Fund Me -Michelle Sykes https://www.gofundme.com/f/mother-of-2-battles-brain-cancer-michelle-sykes
would be appreciated. iannottifh.com