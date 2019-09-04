|
SIMPSON, MARION (CICIONE)
87, of Cranston, passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Norman Simpson. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Anthony and Mary (Marcotrigiano) Cicione. Marion is survived by her loving children, Deborah Holcomb and her husband Keith of FL, Darlene DeTroia of Cranston, Gary Simpson and his wife Janet of North Providence, Gregory Simpson and his wife Carol of NH, and Glen Simpson and his wife Karen of Warwick. She was the sister of Carol Silven and her husband Don of North Kingstown and the late Louis Cicione and his wife Gladys of Cranston. Marion was the cherished grandmother of Carly and her husband Fabio, Ashley and her husband Rob, Eric and his wife Amanda, Matthew and his husband Rob, Joshua, Michael and Daniel. She was the great-grandmother of Francesca, Mariska, River, James and Reese. Marion also leaves behind many loving nieces and nephews.
Her funeral will be held on Friday, September 6th, at 9:00 a.m. from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, Cranston. Burial will take place in RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. VISITING HOURS: Thursday from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 4, 2019