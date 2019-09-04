The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
9:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Cranston, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Simpson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion (Cicione) Simpson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marion (Cicione) Simpson Obituary
SIMPSON, MARION (CICIONE)
87, of Cranston, passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Norman Simpson. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Anthony and Mary (Marcotrigiano) Cicione. Marion is survived by her loving children, Deborah Holcomb and her husband Keith of FL, Darlene DeTroia of Cranston, Gary Simpson and his wife Janet of North Providence, Gregory Simpson and his wife Carol of NH, and Glen Simpson and his wife Karen of Warwick. She was the sister of Carol Silven and her husband Don of North Kingstown and the late Louis Cicione and his wife Gladys of Cranston. Marion was the cherished grandmother of Carly and her husband Fabio, Ashley and her husband Rob, Eric and his wife Amanda, Matthew and his husband Rob, Joshua, Michael and Daniel. She was the great-grandmother of Francesca, Mariska, River, James and Reese. Marion also leaves behind many loving nieces and nephews.
Her funeral will be held on Friday, September 6th, at 9:00 a.m. from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, Cranston. Burial will take place in RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. VISITING HOURS: Thursday from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marion's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
Download Now