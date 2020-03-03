|
|
VECCHIONE, MARITA J. (MILLER)
65, of Smithfield, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Inpatient Center in Providence. She was the beloved wife for 38 years of James A. Vecchione. She was the devoted and cherished mother of James J. Vecchione. Born in Cincinnati, OH, she was the daughter of the late John and Genevieve (Mott) Miller.
Marita received her Bachelor's and Master's degree from Rhode Island College and worked in the administrative office at the John E. Fogarty Center. She was a proud member of the Soroptimist International and was an avid bowler in her spare time. She was an animal lover who cared for many pets over the years. She was devoted to her family and friends, and took many trips with friends to Provincetown, MA. She was an intellectual, an activist, and a kind soul who cared for and touched many lives.
Besides her husband and son, Marita leaves behind her brother Timothy Miller of WV. She was the loved sister-in-law to Arnold and Patricia Vecchione. She will be missed by her cousins Peter and Pam Belinsky, and by many extended family members and friends including her cherished nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, March 5th at 11 a.m. in St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 1804 Atwood Ave., Johnston. Inurnment will be private and visiting hours are respectfully omitted.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Hope Alzheimer's Center, 25 Brayton Ave., Cranston, RI 02920.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 3, 2020