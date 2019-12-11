|
BELL, MARJORIE A.
age 98, formerly of Cranberry Pond Apartments, Post Road, Warwick, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019, at Kent Hospital.
Born in Pawtucket, the daughter of the late John B. and Florence (Jamieson) Bell, she lived in Cranston before moving to Warwick in 1990. She attended Johnson & Wales College.
Ms. Bell was employed as a secretary at Amica Insurance in Providence for 30 years, retiring in1990. She earlier worked as a stenographer for the New York, New Haven, & Hartford Railroad in Providence for 12 years.
She was a long-time member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Warwick, and a member of the auxiliary of Memorial Post # 272 Veterans of Foreign Wars in Warwick.
She was the sister of the late John B. Bell, Jr. and Donald J. Bell. She is survived by several nieces and nephews.
Her funeral service will be held on Friday, December 13, at 11 a.m. in the Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home, 1328 Warwick Avenue, Spring Green, Warwick. Relatives and friends are invited, and may visit at the funeral home on Friday from 9:30-11:00 a.m. Burial will be in North Burial Ground in Providence. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the , P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250. www.barrettandcotter
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 11, 2019