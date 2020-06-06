VALLEY, MARJORIE ANN (SMITH)
86, of Cranston, passed peacefully on Tuesday. She was the beloved wife of the late Richard Valley.
Marjorie is survived by two loving daughters: Sharon Bazor (late John) of Warwick and Anna Lariviere (Robert) of Smithfield; three cherished grandchildren & three great-grandchildren.
She was the loving mother of the late Mildred Desjarlais and Raymond Valley and dear sister of the late Virginia Callahan.
Her Funeral Service will be held on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 10 AM in THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Avenue, Warwick. Visiting hours on Sunday from 4 PM – 7 PM. Burial in Pawtuxet Memorial Park in Warwick. www.murphyfuneralhomes.org.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 6, 2020.