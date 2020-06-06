Marjorie Ann (Smith) Valley
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marjorie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
VALLEY, MARJORIE ANN (SMITH)
86, of Cranston, passed peacefully on Tuesday. She was the beloved wife of the late Richard Valley.
Marjorie is survived by two loving daughters: Sharon Bazor (late John) of Warwick and Anna Lariviere (Robert) of Smithfield; three cherished grandchildren & three great-grandchildren.
She was the loving mother of the late Mildred Desjarlais and Raymond Valley and dear sister of the late Virginia Callahan.
Her Funeral Service will be held on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 10 AM in THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Avenue, Warwick. Visiting hours on Sunday from 4 PM – 7 PM. Burial in Pawtuxet Memorial Park in Warwick. www.murphyfuneralhomes.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
7
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
JUN
8
Funeral service
10:00 AM
URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
(401) 737-3510
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved