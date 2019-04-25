GILMORE, MARJORIE B. (SEPPALA)

93, of East Greenwich, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019. She was the wife of the late CDR Russell G. Gilmore, USN (Ret). Born in Buffalo, SD, she was the daughter of the late Jacob and Mamie (Oinas) Seppala.

Marjorie attended Providence Hospital School of Nursing in Seattle, WA, where she met her husband on V.J. Day in 1945. They were married the following year, and Marjorie raised her family in various posts across the United States and in Italy, until they settled in East Greenwich in 1965.

She is survived by four children: Ray D. Gilmore II and his wife Maureen of East Greenwich, RI, Patti G. Folsom and her husband Bill of Greenville, RI, Thomas P. Gilmore and his partner Paula of N. Berwick, ME and Victoria M. Gilmore and her partner John of East Greenwich, RI; six grandchildren: Kevin, Kristen, Kelly, Amy, Benjamin and Zachary; and ten great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by two sisters and a brother.

Visitation will be held at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, 659 East Greenwich Avenue, West Warwick, RI on Monday, April 29 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. immediately followed by a funeral service at 12:00 p.m. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 262 Danny Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Remembrances may be shared at carpenterjenks.com.