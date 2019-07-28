Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Berry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Berry


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marjorie Berry Obituary
Berry, Marjorie
Marjorie Wing Berry (Marge) passed away on July 11, 2019 at the age of 95. Born in Providence and living most of her adult life in Barrington with her beloved husband of 67 years, Ralph. She was a graduate of Lincoln School, went on to Lasell College then RISD. She also received her masters in English from RI College.
Marge was very talented and creative. She was active in several quilting organizations. She taught quilting plus designed and displayed her hand-made quilts throughout the State. She also volunteered at Blithewold Mansion, Gardens and Arboretum in Bristol. She and Ralph were active members of the Community Church of Providence throughout their marriage.
Marge is pre-deceased by her husband, Ralph. She is survived by her 2 daughters, Diane Gruslin (Dan) and Deborah Hall (Geoff), 3 grandchildren, several great grandchildren and multiple nieces and nephews.
Marge will be buried in Swan Point Cemetary with a private family service honoring her wonderful life.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marjorie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.