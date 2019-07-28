|
Berry, Marjorie
Marjorie Wing Berry (Marge) passed away on July 11, 2019 at the age of 95. Born in Providence and living most of her adult life in Barrington with her beloved husband of 67 years, Ralph. She was a graduate of Lincoln School, went on to Lasell College then RISD. She also received her masters in English from RI College.
Marge was very talented and creative. She was active in several quilting organizations. She taught quilting plus designed and displayed her hand-made quilts throughout the State. She also volunteered at Blithewold Mansion, Gardens and Arboretum in Bristol. She and Ralph were active members of the Community Church of Providence throughout their marriage.
Marge is pre-deceased by her husband, Ralph. She is survived by her 2 daughters, Diane Gruslin (Dan) and Deborah Hall (Geoff), 3 grandchildren, several great grandchildren and multiple nieces and nephews.
Marge will be buried in Swan Point Cemetary with a private family service honoring her wonderful life.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 28, 2019