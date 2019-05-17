|
|
Diggett, Marjorie
MARJORIE DIGGETT, 79, of Pawtucket passed away May 7, 2019 peacefully at home, surrounded by family. She was the beloved wife of Richard Diggett. Marjorie is survived by her husband of 32 years, Richard Diggett; Children Glen James and Glenda Mancuso; Two brothers Dennis McAloon and George David; Grandchildren Sean James, Jonnie Bello, Domonique Knowles, Alexandria Mancuso, Taylor James and 7 great grandchildren . Services will be held on May 19th at Bell Funeral Home in Providence RI, Service hours are 11am to 1pm
Published in The Providence Journal on May 17, 2019