Marjorie E. (Jones) Gunner

Marjorie E. (Jones) Gunner Obituary
GUNNER, MARJORIE E. (Jones)
90, passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019. She was the wife of the late Albert T. Gunner, Jr. Born in Waltham, MA, she was the daughter of the late Thomas C. and Ruth E. (Cummings) Jones. Mrs. Gunner was an elementary school teacher for the Glocester School Department for 30 years before retiring in 1985.She lived in Norfolk, MA for 12 years before moving to Chepachet in 1968.
She was the mother of Ruth E. Scott and her husband Michael and Bradford T. Gunner and his wife Lee all of Chepachet. She is also survived by her grandchildren Cole and Caille Scott and was the sister of the late Russell Jones.
Her burial will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations to Integra Community Care Network Patient Fund, 300 Richmond St., Providence, RI 02903 or VNA Care New England, 51 Health Lane, Warwick, RI 02886 will be appreciated.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 25, 2019
