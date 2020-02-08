|
LABRIE, MARJORIE E. (PRIESTLEY)
93, of Smithfield, passed into eternal rest with her loving family by her side, on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. She was the wife of the late Francis R. Labrie. Born in Johnston, she was a daughter of the late Lawrence and Clarice (Carr) Priestley
Marjorie had worked for the Mine Safety Appliance Company, formerly of Esmond, until her retirement in 1987.
She leaves a son Michael F. Labrie (Carol) of Chepachet, a daughter Marjorie Andrescavage (George) of Florida, six grandchildren, Judy LeBlanc (Michael), Lisa Hughes, Laurie Watts (Michael), Melissa Veresko (Stephen), Jennifer Caffrey (Lonnie), and Stacy Young (David), and 13 great-grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Lawrence and Jack Priestley and Barbara Darnbrough.
Her funeral service will be held Monday, February 10, 2020 at 11 AM in the Robbins Funeral Home, 2251 Mineral Spring Ave, North Providence. Burial will be in the RI Veterans Cemetery, Exeter. Visiting hours are Monday 9:30 AM to 11 AM.
Published in The Providence Journal from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020