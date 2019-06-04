|
Holgate, Marjorie
83, of Cranston died Sunday, at Kent Hospital. She was the wife of the late James H. Holgate.
Born in Providence, she was a daughter of Walter Kwiatkoski, Theresa (Burke) Holden, and was the step daughter of Fredrick Holden.
Marjorie cared for her family at her home in Cranston for 49 years, previously living in Providence. She was a kind and loving person who will be missed by all who knew her.
She leaves two sons, Richard A. Higham, Michael S. Holgate, three daughters, Marjorie A. Holgate, Lori J. Holgate, Nancy A. Canzone, all of Cranston, a brother, Walter Kern, of Kansas, two sisters, Theresa E. Bordreau of Warwick, and Darlene A. Ihlefeld, of Warwick, eight grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren. She was the mother of the late Edward F. Higham, Jr., and sister of the late Muriel E. Lolio.
The funeral will be held on Thursday, at 9:00 am from the Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home, 142 Centerville Road (Rt. 117) Warwick. A funeral home service will begin at 10:00 am. Burial will follow in Pawtuxet Memorial Park in Warwick.
Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday evening from 5 to 8 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Home and Hospice Care of Rhode Island, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904 in Marjorie's memory would be appreciated.
For directions and online condolences, please visit www.boyleandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on June 4, 2019