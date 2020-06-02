Stumpff, Matjorie, K. (Llewellyn)
95 in photo, died in her daughter's home of natural causes on May 22, 2020. She was born in 1925 in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, to the late Raymond and Katherine Llewellyn. She had two brothers, Raymond and Charles. Marjorie was an accomplished pianist who maintained her love of music throughout her life, which included participation in glee clubs, church choirs, and piano duets with her grandchildren. Marge had a brief but meaningful teaching career.
Marjorie was exceptionally beautiful. She was elected May Queen at Indiana State Teachers' College in PA, and later had her photo in Life Magazine, after which she received two marriage proposals. Marjorie was also exceptionally beautiful inside. She was beloved and admired by all who knew her because of her kind, generous and gentle nature. She had a sense of gratitude that sustained her throughout her life. Marge was surprised that she had lived so long and was grateful for every day.
Marjorie had a wonderful sense of humor, which enabled her marriage of nearly 70 years to shine. Her late husband, Roland E. Stumpff, was a WWII pilot. Marjorie's brother Charles was his navigator on a B-24 Liberator that was shot down; they survived prison camp together. Upon returning home from the war, Charles's wife played matchmaker and Marjorie was crazy about Roland from the moment they met. They went on to raise four children.
Marjorie was an active member of Barrington Congregational Church, United Church of Christ for many years. She volunteered at the VA Medical Center and at Literacy Volunteers. She had many charities that she supported, including the ASPCA, a favorite, from where she rescued her Chiweenie Raffles. Marjorie was one of the last great letter writers; she sent cards and notes for birthdays, anniversaries, and just because she loved you.
She is survived by her children Roland G. Stumpff and his wife Kathleen Higgins; Jeffrey D. Stumpff; Karl D. Stumpff and his wife Lynn; and Margo L. Williams and her husband Todd. She is also survived by ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, and was predeceased by two grandchildren.
There will be no calling hours but people may express their condolences online at smithmason.com. There will be a private interment ceremony at Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Exeter, RI, where she will lay beside her late husband. A separate celebration of life will take place online through the Barrington Congregational Church, United Church of Christ.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 2, 2020.