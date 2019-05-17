Home

Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
(401) 738-1977
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave.
Warwick, RI
Funeral
Monday, May 20, 2019
9:00 AM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Peter Church
Fair St.
Marjorie K. (Kearns) Swierk

Marjorie K. (Kearns) Swierk Obituary
SWIERK, MARJORIE K., (Kearns)
79, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Hope Hospice & Palliative Care of RI. She was the daughter of late William and Mary (Turley) Kearns. Marjorie was employed as an administrative assistant at Tollgate High School. She was the beloved mother of A. William, Thomas M. and Daniel P. Swierk; devoted grandmother of Benjamin W. and Lucia G. Swierk. Her funeral will be held Monday, May 20, 2019 at 9 am from the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Ave., with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Peter Church, Fair St. at 10 am. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visitation Monday, 8-9 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Cranston Public Library Book Fund at the William Hall Library, 1825 Broad St., Cranston, RI 02905, will be appreciated. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 17, 2019
