CARD, MARJORIE L. (LANE)
, 103, had family by her side when she went home to the Lord on Monday, December 9, 2019. She was the wife of the late Leroy I. Card Sr. and the daughter of the late Lester and Verda M. (Baker) Lane.
Marjorie was treasured by many. She was warm, friendly and had a way of making people feel special. Even well into her 90s, she relished long, brisk daily walks and chats along the way. She enjoyed preparing simple, healthy meals, baking, and meticulously, yet efficiently, cleaning her home. In her younger years, she was a strong mother for her boys- effortlessly combining love and discipline; She made delicious bagged lunches. Later, she was a secretary at Quonset Point. She had a deep connection to Jesus and faithfully read her Bible.
She was the mother of three sons: Richard Pegnam and his wife Elaine of Coventry, RI, the late Robert Pegnam (Bonnie) of WA, and the late Peter Pegnam (Janet) of AZ; the loving grandmother and great-grandmother to many. She is predeceased by five siblings.
Visitation will take place at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, 659 East Greenwich Avenue, West Warwick, RI on Saturday, December 14 from 9-9:45 a.m. followed with a procession to Saints John & Paul Church, 341 South Main Street, Coventry for a 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Interment to follow in Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery, North Kingstown. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rhode Island, 245 Waterman Street, Suite 306, Providence, RI 02906 or online at . Remembrances may be shared at carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 13, 2019