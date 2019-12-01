Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel
643 Putnam Pike
Greenville, RI 02828
(401) 949-1370
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Chepachet Union Church
1138 Putnam Pike
Chepachet, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Sherman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie L. (Gleason) Sherman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marjorie L. (Gleason) Sherman Obituary
SHERMAN, MARJORIE L. (Gleason)
90, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Sidney H. Sherman for 67 years. Born in Glocester, she was the daughter of the late Raymond E. and Dorothy (Glines) Gleason. She was the loving mother of the late Allen Sherman. She is survived by her daughter Karen L. Sherman, her husband Michael Phillips and their daughter Emma. She was the sister of Robert Gleason and the late Leslie Gleason.
Marjorie was a lifelong Glocester resident. She was a member of the Chepachet Union Church and the Chepachet Grange. Marjorie was a homemaker and alongside her late husband worked the family farm. Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Service Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Chepachet Union Church, 1138 Putnam Pike, Chepachet. Visitation respectfully omitted. In her memory, please consider donations to Chepachet Union Church or RIPBS, support your local farmers, take a long walk and eat dessert.
Information and Condolences, TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marjorie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -