SHERMAN, MARJORIE L. (Gleason)
90, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Sidney H. Sherman for 67 years. Born in Glocester, she was the daughter of the late Raymond E. and Dorothy (Glines) Gleason. She was the loving mother of the late Allen Sherman. She is survived by her daughter Karen L. Sherman, her husband Michael Phillips and their daughter Emma. She was the sister of Robert Gleason and the late Leslie Gleason.
Marjorie was a lifelong Glocester resident. She was a member of the Chepachet Union Church and the Chepachet Grange. Marjorie was a homemaker and alongside her late husband worked the family farm. Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Service Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Chepachet Union Church, 1138 Putnam Pike, Chepachet. Visitation respectfully omitted. In her memory, please consider donations to Chepachet Union Church or RIPBS, support your local farmers, take a long walk and eat dessert.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 1, 2019