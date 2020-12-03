MORRIS, MARJORIE M.
92, of Cumberland and formerly of Norfolk, MA, passed away peacefully on November 20, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Richard Morris to whom she was married for 67 years. Born in Newton, MA, Marjorie was the daughter of the late Reginald and Sylvia (Chapman) Miner and sister of Richard Miner of Salt Lake City, UT. Marjorie was a registered nurse, having received her training at Newton-Wellesley School of Nursing. Over the course of her career she worked in hospitals in Boston, MA, Syracuse, NY, and Cleveland, OH, until her retirement in 1985. Marjorie is survived by her six children and their spouses, Rebecca and Steven Taylor of Northampton MA; Stephen and Eve Morris of Cleveland Heights OH; Jonathan and Wendy Morris of Kenmore NY; Cynthia and James Thorsen of Cumberland RI; Martha and Kenneth Taylor of Rocky River OH; and Jennifer and Mark Reed of Delaware, OH; twenty grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; her brother and his wife; and numerous nieces and nephews and their families. A private burial service will take place in December, with a celebration of her life following later in 2021 when it is safe to gather. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marjorie's memory to World Food Program (https://secure.wfpusa.org/donate/homepage-form?ms=1900_UNR_Homepage_WEB
). Arrangements by O'Neill Funeral Home, Cumberland. www.oneillfuneralhomes.com