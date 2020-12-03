1/1
Marjorie M. Morris
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marjorie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MORRIS, MARJORIE M.
92, of Cumberland and formerly of Norfolk, MA, passed away peacefully on November 20, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Richard Morris to whom she was married for 67 years. Born in Newton, MA, Marjorie was the daughter of the late Reginald and Sylvia (Chapman) Miner and sister of Richard Miner of Salt Lake City, UT. Marjorie was a registered nurse, having received her training at Newton-Wellesley School of Nursing. Over the course of her career she worked in hospitals in Boston, MA, Syracuse, NY, and Cleveland, OH, until her retirement in 1985. Marjorie is survived by her six children and their spouses, Rebecca and Steven Taylor of Northampton MA; Stephen and Eve Morris of Cleveland Heights OH; Jonathan and Wendy Morris of Kenmore NY; Cynthia and James Thorsen of Cumberland RI; Martha and Kenneth Taylor of Rocky River OH; and Jennifer and Mark Reed of Delaware, OH; twenty grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; her brother and his wife; and numerous nieces and nephews and their families. A private burial service will take place in December, with a celebration of her life following later in 2021 when it is safe to gather. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marjorie's memory to World Food Program (https://secure.wfpusa.org/donate/homepage-form?ms=1900_UNR_Homepage_WEB). Arrangements by O'Neill Funeral Home, Cumberland. www.oneillfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Neill Funeral Home - Cumberland
3102 Mendon Rd.
Cumberland, RI 02864
(401) 658-1155
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by O'Neill Funeral Home - Cumberland

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 2, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved