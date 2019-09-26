|
RANCOURT, MARJORIE MAE (COLBURN)
93, of Warwick, died Saturday, September 21, 2019 at home. She was the loving wife of fifty-three years to George R. Robinson.
Born in Providence, she was the beloved daughter of the late Earl B. and Grace A. (Dow) Colburn.
Marjorie retired as a Bookkeeper from NAPA Auto Parts. She was a member of St. Barnabas Episcopal Church and enjoyed camping, gardening and Holiday Seasons. Marjorie often extended herself to anyone in need.
Marjorie is also survived by a son: Donald R. Rancourt of Warwick; and two grandchildren: Lucas and Ellie.
She was the sister of the late Earle Colburn, Russell Colburn and Barbara Burlingame.
Her Requiem Eucharist will be celebrated on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 10 AM in St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, 3257 Post Road, Warwick. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at THE URQUHART-MURPHYFUNERAL HOME on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 4 PM – 7 PM. Burial will take place in Highland Memorial Park, Johnston.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory may be made to: The of RI, 245 Waterman St., #306, Providence, RI 02906 or at: . www.murphyfuneralhomes.org.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 26, 2019