A A Mariani & Son Funeral Home
200 Hawkins St
Providence, RI 02904
(401) 861-5432
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ann Church
280 Hawkins St
Providence, RI
Marjorie (DelSignore) Mascena

Marjorie (DelSignore) Mascena Obituary
MASCENA, MARJORIE (DelSIGNORE)
87, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Heritage Hills Nursing & Rehabilitation on Friday, October 18, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Duke Corvese and Sam Mascena.
Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Allessandro and Anna (Forte) DelSignore.
She was employed at Bradley Hospital for many years as an Administrative Assistant before she retired. Marge had a dynamic personality and was loved and adored by many who knew her and those she just met. She always rooted for the underdog and was an advocate for those less fortunate. She and her sister Carmen relaxed many a day at Twin River.
She is survived by her loving daughters, Karen Corvese-Smith and Leslie Corvese-Sharpe. She is also survived by her cherished grandchildren, Nicholas, Sonny and Vincent Smith and her beloved nephew Michael DelSignore who was like a son to her and many nieces and nephews.
She was the sister of the late John, Michael, Anthony, Joseph, Edward, Carmela, and Mary DelSignore, Fanny Dalton and Lucy McGannon.
Visiting hours will be Tuesday, October 22nd 9-10:30am at the A.A. MARIANI & SON Funeral Home, 200 Hawkins St., Providence followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am at St. Ann Church, 280 Hawkins St., Providence. Burial will be private. marianiandson.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019
