RIGHIE, MARJORIE (GAYNOR),
85, passed away October 21, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late Francis and Gladys (Stafford) Gaynor; wife of the late Robert F. Righie; beloved aunt of Margie Clyde and nana to Andrew Clyde; sister of the late Francis Jr. and Harold Gaynor, Marilyn Campanelli, Janet Flynn, Gladys Votta, and Josephine and Virginia Gaynor. She also leaves many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial service on Monday at 11:30 a.m. in the RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery Columbarium Chapel, 301 South County Trail, Exeter, RI.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the VNA of Care of New England, 51 Health Lane, Warwick, RI 02886 or https://foundation.vnacarenewengland.org.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 26, 2019