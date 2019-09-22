|
|
PALUMBO, M.D., MARK A.
On Sunday, September 15, 2019, Dr. Mark A. Palumbo, loving husband and father of three, passed away at the age of 57. He was surrounded by his loving family. Mark was born on January 29th, 1962, in Providence, RI to Ralph and Marie (Mallette) Palumbo. He is survived by his beloved wife of 31 years, Anne (Pagliuca) Palumbo and his three cherished children, Kristen M. Palumbo, Nicole A. Palumbo and Mark A. Palumbo; his parents Ralph and Marie (Mallette) Palumbo, brother Ralph A. Palumbo and sister Cheryl (Palumbo) Rey. Mark also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.
Mark graduated from Bishop Hendricken High School ('80'), Boston University, Magna Cum Laude ('84'), Boston University Medical School ('88). Soon after, Mark became a resident at Rhode Island Hospital/Brown University Medical Program. His specialty was Spine Surgery where he attended the Case Western Reserve University Spine Fellowship Program.
Mark was a practicing Spine Surgeon for over 25 years, and the Chief of Spine Surgery at Rhode Island Hospital. He was the recipient of many Academic Honor Awards during his medical career. His most cherished was the Award for Excellence in Teaching-Brown University Orthopedic Residency Program. Mark was recently honored for several AAOS Achievement Awards 2018-19. He published and co-published over 70 publications for medical journals. Dr. Palumbo was a true mentor, healer, teacher and loyal friend to so many.
A passion for the outdoors, Mark enjoyed hiking, skiing, bicycling and walking his dog Elle. Most of his free time was spent doing all these activities with his family and friends. He was also an avid reader and enjoyed traveling, frequently visiting museums and art galleries. Mark was a Boston sports fan.
Immense gratitude and thanks of appreciation to the entire staff at University Orthopedics and R.I. Hospital.
His funeral services were held last week. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The Tomorrow Fund, 593 Eddy St., Providence, RI 02903. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 22, 2019