LETENDRE, MARK E.
50, of Warwick, Rhode Island passed away on Thursday January 2, 2020. He was born on March 5, 1969 in Allentown, Pennsylvania, he was a son of Ruth Letendre of West Greenwich.
Mark is survived by his wife of 25 years, Sharon (DiStefano) Letendre, and his two children, Caroline Ann Letendre and Jack William Letendre, his mother, Ruth Letendre, his brother, John Letendre, and his sister, Jacqueline (Letendre) Defosse, as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, his in-laws, William and Carol DiStefano, his sister in-law, Karen DiStefano, and his brother in-law, William DiStefano Jr.
Mark was a 1987 graduate of Bishop Hendricken High School, he enjoyed and excelled as a member of the school's football, hockey, and baseball team. Mark received a B.S in accounting from UMass-Dartmouth in 1991, where he played college hockey all four years. He went on to receive an MBA from Providence College. Mark's greatest passions revolved around his wife, children, family, friends, and hockey. He was a strong and honorable man that was deeply loved and will be missed by many.
Special thanks to J.F. Skeffington Funeral Home. Services will be private.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 10, 2020