KUHAR, DR. MARK H.
58, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family on May 22, 2020. Born in Rochester, NY, he was the youngest of three sons to Ms. Ita Kuhar Lipari and the late Dr. Stjepan Kuhar. He married his beautiful wife of 31 years, Mary (Van Wagner) Kuhar, after becoming college sweethearts at Hobart & William Smith Colleges. They moved to Philadelphia, PA, together while Mark attended podiatry school. After completing his medical training, they moved to Smithfield, RI, to begin Mark's medical career as a podiatric surgeon. Theirs was a storybook romance from the start – not unlike that told in Mark's favorite movie – The Princess Bride. The mutual respect, love and devotion Mark and Mary held for each other was admired by all who came to know them. They raised a beautiful family together with three children; Ashley, Benjamin, and Matthew.
As the children grew, Mark immersed himself in their lives filling them with confidence while demonstrating by his actions the merits of hard work and discipline. All three of his children enjoyed unique and extremely loving relationships with Mark, who was treasured for his warmth and sense of humor. Mark was known for rarely missing any of his children's sporting games, practices, or life events, no matter how busy his podiatry practice was. His family always celebrated their successes together and supported one another in all that they did.
Tennis was one of Mark's passions in life, having played in college and at the highest level in USTA events afterwards. Mark and his youngest son, Matthew, shared this love of tennis most strongly. Mark built a tennis court at his home and it was a common occurrence for he and Matt to practice before school even began. Today Matt is a 4-time College Player of the Year in Rhode Island and competing on the professional tour. Matt feels blessed to have had Mark travel with him to several professional tournaments. Academic excellence was always emphasized in the Kuhar family as well. From elementary school through high school, Mark would diligently pour over the children's schoolwork making sure they felt confident and secure. Mark and the entire family were bursting with pride to learn that Benjamin recently graduated valedictorian of his medical school class. Ben will soon begin his Ophthalmology residency in Seattle, Washington. Equally memorable for Ben was being hooded by his dad at his recent medical school graduation. Mark's daughter, Ashley, the "apple of his eye" excelled in both the classroom and sports fields. Ashley is engaged to be married (to Mark's "3rd son" Michael Giuliani) and had begun planning her wedding. Mark was able to be part of the planning process down to every last detail—and although not being too fond of flowers, he helped Ashley pick out all of the floral arrangements. They shared a very special moment together during his last days when Ashley was able to wear her beautiful wedding gown for only him to see. Mark lived for his children, and there was no faster way to bring a smile to his face than to mention their names.
He is also survived by his two brothers, Dr. Gordan N. Kuhar (wife Dr. Siobhán Kuhar) of Albany, NY, and Dr. Stephan V. Kuhar of Woodbridge, VA. The brothers were extremely close their entire lives. Mark was an avid golfer, constantly tinkering with his swing and frequently telling his brother that he had finally "figured it out." Most importantly, he was the brother and friend that everyone could count on in a moment's notice and trust in a time of need.
Mark will forever be remembered as a kind, selfless man who would do anything for his family and those around him. His compassion and generosity had far-reaching effects on many, from countless patients in need to youth athletes in sports. Even though he was not blessed with the most beautiful singing voice, it did not stop him from belting out his favorite songs at the top of his lungs. As he used to say, he had all the moves to be a famous singer but no voice to go with it. Mark also had an affinity for flashy sports cars, and would often let friends and family borrow the latest for all to enjoy.
Mark had a great sense of humor and a smile that would light up the room. He cherished every moment spent with family and friends up until his very last day, smiling and sharing his endless words of wisdom. He was greatly admired and will be deeply missed.
A private family service was held. Public visitation and services will occur at a later date when it is safe for us to come together. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Prostate Cancer Foundation, 1250 Fourth Street, Santa Monica, CA 90401. For online condolences and shared memories, please visit www.andersonwinfield.net
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 7, 2020.