Home

POWERED BY

Services
Iannotti Funeral Home
415 Washington St
Coventry, RI 02816
(401) 821-1100
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Czenstochowa Church
445 Washington St. (Rte.117)
Coventry, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Golec
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark J. Golec

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mark J. Golec Obituary
GOLEC, MARK J.
a Warwick elementary school music teacher, died Sunday, February 24, 2019. Husband of Collen C. Duffy-Golec and father of Katie and Libby Golec. Son of the late Joseph and Helen (Tyburski) Golec. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 10 am in Our Lady of Czenstochowa Church, 445 Washington St. (Rte.117) Coventry, RI. Interment in SS Peter & Paul Cemetery, Coventry. Visiting hours and flowers are respectfully omitted. Arrangements by Iannotti Funeral Home. iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Iannotti Funeral Home
Download Now