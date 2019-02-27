|
|
GOLEC, MARK J.
a Warwick elementary school music teacher, died Sunday, February 24, 2019. Husband of Collen C. Duffy-Golec and father of Katie and Libby Golec. Son of the late Joseph and Helen (Tyburski) Golec. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 10 am in Our Lady of Czenstochowa Church, 445 Washington St. (Rte.117) Coventry, RI. Interment in SS Peter & Paul Cemetery, Coventry. Visiting hours and flowers are respectfully omitted. Arrangements by Iannotti Funeral Home. iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 27, 2019