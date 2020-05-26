|
Hirshfield, Mark R
Mark Robert Hirshfield, 56, died in Los Angeles, California on April 28, 2020.
Mark was a 1981 graduate of Cranston High School East. Mark was an aspiring musician who played guitar in the Rhode Island All-Star High School Jazz Ensemble. Mark performed with the All-Star High School Jazz Ensemble at the Rhode Island State House, the White House, the Newport Jazz Festival, and Wilcox Park in Westerly during the early 1980s.
Mark was the son of the late Robert Hirshfield, who died on February 11, 2018; and the late Dorothy (Colizzo) Hirshfield, who died on February 1, 2020. Mark is survived by his beloved sister, Barbara (Hirshfield) Truver and her husband, George "Ted" Truver, as well as their children and grandchildren, of Bristol, Rhode Island.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, burial will be private.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 26, 2020