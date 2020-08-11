Peloquin, Mark R. "Woody"
Mark R. "Woody" Peloquin, 67, of West Greenwich, died August 6, 2020, in his home, with his wife, Rose M. (Robitaille) Peloquin, by his side, after a six month courageous battle with recurrent cancer. Born in Miami, FL, he was raised by two very strong women: his mom, Muriel (Blanchette) Peloquin, and his deceased grandmother, Lorretta Blanchette. They both instilled strong work ethic and family values.
Besides his wife and mother, he leaves his son, Jamie Peloquin and his wife Ryun, and their children, Natalie and Simon of Freeport, ME; his daughter, Holly Guernon and her boyfriend, Mike Galego, and her children, Ashlyn, Jade, and Zachary of North Smithfield; his stepdaughter, Katie Dager and her husband James, and their children, Carolina and Brighton, of Hendersonville, NC; his stepson, Tyler Ramos and his husband Chris of Cranston. He also leaves many friends, too numerous to name individually; two steadfast friends from first grade at St. Charles Elementary, Bill Callanan, and Wally Kociuba; and his beloved Class of "71" from Mt. St. Charles, and all their antics.
He received his Associate's Degree from Bryant College. Mark had been employed by TASCO since 2003 as a plant manager. He previously held similar positions at CAL-Greg of Warwick, and Advanced Interconnections of West Warwick.
Mark's family would like to add special thanks to Dr. Ari Birnbaum and all the staff at Lifespan Cancer Institute in Providence, East Greenwich and Lincoln Campuses, as well as VNA of Care New England Palliative Care And Hospice for extraordinary care and compassion during Mark's final days.
Mark has been set free of his earthly burdens, to run the Falmouth streets, to take his chair ride up Sunday River to "put the candlestick back" and take his final run down the Lollapalooza Trail to his log cabin in the sky, and watch "Blazing Saddles" forever!
His visitation will be held Friday, August 14, 2020 from 10-11:30 AM in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main Street, Woonsocket. Social distancing guidelines will be implemented upon your arrival. Funeral services will be private, but may be viewed live on Friday at Noon at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/31813733
or you may listen to a live broadcast in the funeral home parking lot through your car stereo. Burial will follow in St. John the Evangelist Cemetery, Slatersville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Paws for a Cause Head and Neck Cancer, at https://giving.lifespan.org/Paws-for-a-Cause
, or to the Malloy Strong Patient Assistance Fund, Lifespan Cancer Institute; P.O. Box H, Providence, RI 02903 or online at https://giving.lifespan.org/LCI
- please designate Malloy Strong Fund.www.holtfuneralhome.com