|
|
BRACKEN, MARK S.,
83, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 27 2019 at Hope Hospice in Providence, RI. He was the son of the late William and Helen (Lynch) Bracken. He is survived by his daughter Elizabeth (Liz) Bracken, former spouse Elizabeth (Betty) Bracken and numerous nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late William Bracken and sisters Helen Giroux, Mary Mullaney, and Ann Fischer. Mark was a lifelong Providence resident. Upon U.S. Army discharge, he received a Bachelor's Degree in Business from Bryant College. He began his career as a salesman, then started the Mark S. Bracken Agency, specializing in income tax preparation, real estate and financial planning for over 50 years. He was a lifelong sports fan particularly the Boston Red Sox and loved to go to different race tracks, especially Saratoga Race Course. His funeral will be held Friday, May 31, 2019 at 10 am from the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Avenue, Warwick with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am in St. Michael Church, Oxford Street, Providence. Visiting hours, Thursday 4-8 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care of RI, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, 02905 or St Michael Church, 239 Oxford Street, Providence, RI 02905, will be appreciated. Information and condolences, TheQuinnFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 29, 2019